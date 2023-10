Gallery • 9 Photos RORY MOORE Assistant coach Derrick Krone amps up his team before playing Brookhaven.

The Harvester Bees soccer team was eliminated from the NJCAA DIII South District Championship today after losing to the to-seeded Brookhaven Bears 1-0 in the Semifinals at the Veterans Soccer Park. After forcing a scoreless first period, the Harvesters were outshot by the Bears, who then scored the only goal of the game late in the second period. They end their season with an overall record of 4-13-2