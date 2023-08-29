The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Harvester Bees stagger in early season

Sean Stroud, Life and Arts Editor
August 29, 2023
Reyna+Vargas+dashes+to+take+the+ball+from+Crystal+Gonzalez.
RORY MOORE
Reyna Vargas dashes to take the ball from Crystal Gonzalez.
Photo Gallery: EFC loses to NAU 5-1

Eastfield’s Harvester Bees made the first strike in Friday’s game against North American University, scoring nine minutes in before losing 5-1.

 

Forward Juliana Martinez dribbled the ball toward the net and waited until the very last second to sink in the first goal of the season.

 

“They were on my back and I felt them, but I saw the goal and nobody else,” Martinez said. “So I just took my chance, and I shot it.”

 

Martinez, one of the Harvester Bees’ returning players, is well-known for her play style. 

 

“She likes to make us sit on the edge of our seats for sure,” said assistant coach Derrick Krone. “That’s classic Juliana.”

 

Forward Mackenzie Davis, who assisted the first goal, wants to be the player that everyone can rely on in the heat of battle.

 

“When I’m on the field I’m in my own zone,” she said. “I want a goal for my team. I want everybody to be happy.”

 

With more shots on goal than in the last game, the Harvester Bees are finding their footing.

 

“I’m always a believer in loving to want the ball,” Krone said. “We did a lot more of that tonight rather than sitting back and playing some defense.”

 

There are five games left before the Dallas Athletic Conference schedule kicks off, and Krone thinks the team is right on track for the competition.

 

“Early on we played a lot of really high-level competition, and it has gotten in our heads a little bit,” he said. “Today was a big confidence boost for us in terms of keeping the ball. I think we’re riding that wave at the right pace.”

 

The next game for the Harvester Bees is at 5 p.m. CDT,  Aug. 29 at Dallas College North Lake against the North Lake Blazers.

 
Sean Stroud, Staff Writer
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
