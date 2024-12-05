Eastfield secures back-to-back National Titles

The No. 1 ranked Harvester Bees have once again established themselves as the best in the nation, defending their national title with a commanding sweep of No. 2 Minnesota West Community & Technical College in the championship match. The game, held at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was a showcase of excellence as Eastfield delivered a flawless performance to secure their third national title in program history. This victory, marked by their ninth consecutive sweep, capped a season of relentless dominance that left no doubt to their standing as the best team in NJCAA DIII volleyball.

Sophomore Azoria Davis emerged as the centerpiece of Eastfield’s success, earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award. Davis was instrumental throughout the championship run, delivering crucial kills, blocks and consistent leadership on the court. Her ability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments made her an invaluable asset to the team’s success. Joining her in the spotlight were Taryn Doiron and McKenzie Anderson, who earned well-deserved spots on the All-Tournament Team. Their standout performances highlighted the depth and versatility of Eastfield’s roster, which proved to be an all-around powerhouse from start to finish.

This season was nothing short of historic for Eastfield. The Harvester Bees swept 29 opponents, dominating matches with an efficiency rarely seen at any level of competition. They closed their campaign with a 14-match winning streak, demonstrating their ability to maintain peak performance even as the stakes grew higher. This consistency, combined with their ability to adapt to any opponent’s strategy, solidified their reputation as an unstoppable force.

Head coach Phil Nickel also earned accolades, being named the Heidi Hutchison Coach of the Tournament. This marked Nickel’s second national title with Eastfield in just his third year with the team, further establishing him as a cornerstone of the program’s ongoing success. Under his guidance, the team has cultivated a culture of discipline, teamwork and resilience. Nickel’s ability to instill confidence and a winning mentality in his players has been pivotal in shaping Eastfield into a perennial contender.

The championship match itself was a microcosm of Eastfield’s season: disciplined, dominant and decisive. The Bees entered the tournament as the heavy favorites, a position they had earned through their impeccable regular season record and postseason dominance. Despite the pressure of defending their title, they maintained their focus and executed their game plan flawlessly. Their performance in the final showcased not just their technical skills but also their mental toughness, a testament to the program’s strong foundation and preparation.

Eastfield’s journey to the title was defined by consistency and a relentless work ethic. With a record of 34-1 over the course of the season, the Bees rarely faced adversity, controlling the pace and outcome of nearly every match they played.

Their postseason run was equally commanding, as they swept all six opponents en route to the championship. This level of dominance speaks volumes about the team’s preparation, chemistry and commitment to excellence.

The third national title is a milestone not only for the volleyball program, but for the entire Eastfield community. It stands as a testament to the hard work, dedication and unity that define the team and its supporters. As the players and coaches celebrate their triumph, they do so knowing they have not just won a championship, but also strengthened the program’s legacy as a powerhouse in NJCAA volleyball.

Looking ahead, Eastfield’s commitment to excellence will undoubtedly keep them in contention for future titles. With a winning tradition firmly in place and a strong foundation to build upon, the Harvester Bees are well-positioned to continue their reign as one of the nation’s premier programs. Their latest triumph is more than a victory; it is a statement of intent that Eastfield volleyball is here to stay at the pinnacle of NJCAA Division III competition.