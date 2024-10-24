The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
Eastfield Women’s Volleyball Unstoppable in Conference Play

Braxton Piatt
October 24, 2024

The Bees’ No. 1 ranked Women’s Volleyball team has been on a tear this season, continuing to showcase their dominance in conference play with a flawless record. With each match, they solidify their reputation as the top team in the Dallas Athletic Conference. 

Two standout players, McKenzie Anderson and Ava Cole, have been recognized for their exceptional efforts on the court. Anderson, a key offensive player, was named Offensive Player of the Week, thanks to her consistent ability to deliver powerful spikes and lead the team in scoring. Anderson’s offensive skills have been a crucial part of the Harvester Bees’ success, keeping the team ahead of their opponents in crucial matches.

On the defensive side, Ava Cole earned Defensive Player of the Week honors. Known for her agility and quick reflexes, Cole has been a brick wall at the net, blocking opponents’ attacks and keeping rallies alive. Her defensive prowess has prevented opposing offenses from scoring and given the Harvester Bees an edge in every game.

Coach Nickel has also highlighted Taryn Doiron as a driving force behind the team’s success this season. Doiron’s leadership on and off the court has been instrumental in fostering a sense of unity and determination among the players, pushing them to perform at their highest level.

As the Harvester Bees continue their commanding run, they remain the team to watch with high hopes for a deep postseason run. Their chemistry, talent and leadership make them a formidable opponent for any team in the conference.

