Rewind the clock: 2024 in review

In a month’s time, people all across the globe will be ringing in the new year. Reflecting on the passage of time can bring about some bittersweet and cherished memories. It’s safe to say that this year has been event-filled, to say the least. Here’s a recap of 2024’s most noteworthy events.

January: Rolling straight into the new year, January serves as the pivotal month to kick the year off. Apart from the challenging winter storms that impacted many, this month also brought the opening of the B building at Eastfield. Another notable event was when Caitlin Clark posted 35 points and 10 assists for Iowa against Northwestern, breaking the Big Ten all-time scoring record.

February: The Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Taylor Swift wins record fourth Best Album with “Midnights.”

March: The March Against Law SB4 occurred, which made it a misdemeanor state crime to cross into Texas from Mexico illegally, allowing police officers to arrest suspected illegal immigrants. “Oppenheimer” wins Best Film at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

April: The U.S., Mexico and Canada observed a total solar eclipse, with Dallas falling within the path of totality bringing thousands of visitors to the area. Donald Trump becomes the first former United States president to stand trial on criminal charges.

May: Journalists from The Et Cetera gain a sweeping victory, winning 43 awards from the TCCJA convention, the most from any Dallas College campus. Apple Music names Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” the best album ever made.

June: As summer began, baseball — America’s favorite pastime — lost one of its greats when Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays died. The movie “Inside Out 2” became the first film since “Barbie” in 2023 to earn $1 billion globally.

July: Lyricists Kendrick Lamar and Drake incited yet another feud with one another. All the while, Lamar’s music video, “Not Like Us” took record-breaking highs, full of many disses at the Canadian rapper. Former U.S. President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign rally in rural Butler, Penn.

August: The TikTok “Demure” video goes viral and begins a wave of memes and, before too long, everything is very mindful, very demure. The closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics featured Tom Cruise stunt jumping from the roof.

September: Hurricane Helene devastates the east coast with rural North Carolina suffering catastrophic damages. American music mogul Sean Combs is arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

October: One Direction vocalist Liam Payne passes away. Jimmy Carter marks his 100th birthday at home in Plains, Georgia — the first former U.S. president to reach the milestone.

November: The 2024 election takes place, resulting in Donald Trump becoming the president elect. Collins Dictionary names “brat” as its word of the year for 2024.

December: The end of the year is bringing a tuition increase for all Dallas Colleges, which goes into effect for the spring 2025 semester. President Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, despite previously pledging against doing so.

The year has been packed full of milestones that brought about changes, both big and small. The year 2025 is sure to be filled with just as many memorable moments, and The Et Cetera will be there to cover them all for you.