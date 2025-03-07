Fight for your rights

In the early hours of March 4, President Donald Trump put out a statement announcing that “All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School or University that allows illegal protests.” He continued to threaten deportation, expulsion and arrest for students who participate in these illicit protests.

The right to peacefully protest is protected by the First Amendment and, in 2019, Texas passed a free speech law, which established all common outdoor areas at public colleges and universities as traditional public forums. The caveat here is that students are also subject to the student handbook and student code of conduct published by their institution.

Dallas College’s student handbook makes no mention of peaceful protests, only that students are not to engage in activities that disrupt education or inhibit travel. It is also important to note that this refers only to peaceful protests. If students participate in civil disobedience — the act of refusing to obey a law in a non-violent manner — they can be subject to fines and arrest.

At first glance, the president’s tweet certainly feels intimidating, but that’s the point. He specifically mentions illegal protests, but most protests are not actually illegal. For now, free speech is still protected. But every student needs to be aware that moves are being made to encroach upon these rights. Today may just be intimidation but, if people don’t stand up to fight for these rights, they may wake up to find them gone next time.

It is a heavy responsibility to stay informed and stand up to injustice, legally and peacefully, if possible, but the alternative is far more frightening as more and more protections are challenged each day. It is imperative that all citizens know their rights and stay informed.