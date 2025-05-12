Six steps to a stress-free summer

With summer just around the corner and finals coming to an end, Eastfield students are finally able to relax and take a well-deserved break. Here are six steps to make the most of your summertime.

1. Take a Breath

Congrats! You made it through another academic year filled with tests, weather cancellations and everything in between. Take some time to celebrate all that you have accomplished during the last year.

2. Set Summer Goals

With assignments and tests out of the way, this break is optimal for setting personal goals, such as fitness, reading or writing. Taking a break from social media or online activity can also aid in a stress-free summer. Eastfield’s track is open to students alongside the Learning Commons for free use.

3. Have a Routine

Different from usual study habits or time set aside to do homework, having a relaxed and flexible routine will ensure that you’re making the most of your free time. Learning a new hobby, setting aside time to hangout with friends or visiting different places locally are fun ways to spruce up your summer endeavors.

4. Get Outside

Catching up on the latest season of your favorite show or scrolling on TikTok mindlessly is bound to happen, but take advantage of outdoor activities, neighborhood pools or free events available throughout the summer. Eventbrite is a website that showcases hundreds of free local events during summer with student discounts as well.

5. Plan for the Fall Semester

Whether you’re returning back to Eastfield, transferring to a university or taking a break from school entirely, taking the time to plan for the upcoming semester will ensure one less thing to worry about during the summer. The Dallas College Success Coaches are available during the summer to help you plan your next classes.

6. Have Fun

Above all else, enjoy what makes you happy. Whether that be solo dates to the movies or joining a running club, take time for yourself in ways that allow you to rest and recharge. This will give you a strong start when you go back to chasing your goals again in the fall.

However your summer break is spent, know that The Et Cetera staff are wishing you a very happy and peaceful summer break.