Students react to presidential candidates

The dawn of Election Day is upon us at Dallas College and, with it, came the first Presidential Debate, which took place on September 10. During the debate, former President Donald Trump made some of the craziest comments I have heard.

The former president was at the point of bringing race into the picture stating, “I read where she [Kamala Harris] was not black.” With this comment alone, people found out that Trump wants to divide the American people due to race. These weren’t the only comments that made viewers disturbed. During the debate, it was clear Harris stood for more freedoms, such as the right for women to have an abortion. Harris stated that “a survivor of a crime of violation to their body should have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body next.”

With the debate being fresh in voter’s minds, The ET Cetera interviewed some Dallas College students about their opinions on the first presidential debate. One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “In retrospect, the debate was Trump throwing at Kamala. It was not a fair debate, although Kamala stated a good and strong point about the abortion law, which has no exceptions.” After being asked who they were voting for, with confidence, they stated “Kamala Harris!” After being asked if another debate was necessary the student responded, “I don’t think we need a second debate; Kamala dominated the stage. She kept Trump in his place.”

Next, we interviewed a Dallas College student named Carlos: “I used to go for Trump, but I changed my beliefs after the Presidential Debate. The things he said were absolute bonkers. I laughed and cried when he said that Springfield was eating the dogs and cats. Even after the debate, he was using everything as clout. I disagreed when he was recording in the Arlington cemetery.”

After the Presidential Debate, Trump has stated that there will not be any future debates. “I strongly believe that a second debate is necessary,” one student said. “Trump wanted the debate with Harris, and now that the Democratic Party wants a second debate, he refuses because he believes that he ‘won’ [the first debate].”

Dallas College students and faculty, all voices matter. Election day is November 6. Register at www.VoteTexas.gov.

For first time voters, be sure to fill out an application using the SOS online voter registration application. After filling out the application, be sure to print, sign and mail it at to the county election office.

For more information about voting on Dallas College campuses, visit eastfieldnews.com.