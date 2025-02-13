Back off, Cupid!

Hold your nose, quick! There’s love in the air; and I don’t like the smell of it.

Every year, the 14th of February looms over the world as a happy-go-lucky time. Pink hearts and chocolate-covered strawberries tauntingly dress the walls and shelves of stores.

I believe Valentine’s Day is overrated for several reasons.

For one, the origin of Valentine’s Day is still somewhat of a mystery, yet people care more about the fluff of the rose-colored day than the backstory. One story credits the day to St. Valentine of Rome, who is the patron saint of lovers, people with epilepsy and beekeepers, while another acknowledges the story to Saint Valentine of Terni, a bishop who was beheaded because of his religion. Neither of those accounts give an explanation for all the rose bouquets and Chick-Fil-A heart platters that appear every year.

Secondly, why can’t love and appreciation be shown year-round? The amount of pressure to give your loved one the perfect gift such as the biggest teddy bear and flowers on one day out of the year is intense. If you love someone, you show them they are appreciated daily. Don’t just wait for the second month of the year to ask them, “Will you be my Valentine?”

Truthfully, there is something cute in the midst of all the V-day fluff. But, Cupid’s arrows tend to miss many people each year.

Galentines, a celebration of friendship particular to girl friends, and platonic love being celebrated for Valentines’ Day is the norm for most people.

Yet, with all the “Every kiss begins with Kay” commercials, the day seems to have no meaning at all without romance. Valentine’s Day, wherever its origin may land, should be a celebration of love in every way.