Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

Clair Williamson
May 12, 2025

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently held its spring induction ceremony for its Eastfield Psi Eta chapter. This prestigious honor is extended by invitation only to students who achieve and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 after completing 12 credit hours.

Members of PTK have access to additional scholarships, honors classes and a community of support throughout their education and beyond.

During the induction ceremony, students heard from other members of PTK, including Eastfield’s President Tealer, Sharon Cook and librarian William Reiman who received the chapter’s Stole of Gratitude for his efforts in assisting PTK members with research projects.

The Et Cetera is proud of two of our own staff members who were a part of this spring’s induction, Erick Campuzano and Clair Williamson. Congratulations to all the new members of Psi Eta!

