This spring the SGA held its annual election. The results are in!

Pictured above are the newly elected incoming president Rafael Cabrera (left) and outgoing president Veronica Romero (right).

There are still positions available and the SGA takes new members throughout the year, so its not too late to get involved and help make your mark on Eastfield.

If you want to become involved with the Student Government Association, reach out to Student Life, located in the B Building, for more information.