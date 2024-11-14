The Bees are the champions!

Your Eastfield Harvester Bees did indeed, fight fearlessly until the end on November 1 and 2 for their spot to go to Nationals in Iowa. Anthony Fletcher, an assistant coach for 20 years at Eastfield, highlighted the importance of concentration for the Bees. During their first game on Nov. 1, Fletcher had high hopes for the team. “Try your best, work hard and lock in,” he told them. “The crowd got loud and a little rowdy, but the ladies stayed focused. We’re getting some kills. We’re passing the ball. We’re receiving the ball really well. So it was fun.”

The team’s camaraderie on and off the court was a key factor into their performance. Lexus Greschaw, another assistant volleyball coach, explained the impact of the win for the season. “We’ve been super intentional at practice this week. And, for most of the season, we have really tried to implement consistency and support each other. We’re all on the same page, and we all want the same thing,” she said with enthusiasm.

The team’s strategic moves and collaboration ensured their success in both games. Among the players, Mckenzie Anderson — a middle block — stood out in the game. She recognized the hard work of her team and the excitement she had for nationals. “It means everything,” she said.“We worked really hard all season, keeping the tradition alive from last year. We went undefeated. Now, we’re excited to go to Nationals and win it all again.”

Her ability to analyze the court was increased by the roar of the crowd. “The crowd cheering really gave us all energy and my team is very supportive. So, even if I made a mistake, I knew I could always come back and make a swing and get another kill for us.”

Congratulations to the Harvester Bees from The Et Cetera and best of luck at Nationals.