Harvester Bees set sights on National Title repeat

The Eastfield College Harvester Bees Women’s Volleyball Team is riding a wave of victory and excitement, and for good reason. This powerhouse team recently clinched the South District Championship in a stunning performance, sweeping Dallas College North Lake in a decisive win. With a remarkable season record of 30-1, the No. 1 ranked team has set themselves up for a shot at another national title. For the team, this season has been all about commitment, resilience and pushing boundaries and now they’re heading to the NJCAA Division III National Tournament with their sights set on making history.

The team’s victory in the South District Championship was the latest triumph in an unforgettable season, showcasing why they’re such a dominant force on the court. Their teamwork, skill and consistency have made them an unstoppable presence, and they’ve only become stronger with each match. When Eastfield faced North Lake, they played with determination and intensity that left little doubt about the outcome. The sweep not only secured their championship title but also served as a reminder of why they’ve earned the No. 1 ranking this year.

With this district win, the Harvester Bees are now heading back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NJCAA Division III National Tournament from Nov. 14-16. This is familiar territory for Eastfield, as they have a proud history of success in national tournaments and even brought home their second national title just last season. The team is set on defending their title and aim for back-to-back championships, a feat that would firmly establish them as one of the most successful teams in NJCAA volleyball. Eastfield fans have every reason to be excited. This is a team that has put in the hard work and earned every victory along the way. In the first round of the tournament, the Harvester Bees will face Harrisburg Area Community College, a team with an 18-10 record. Harrisburg will undoubtedly bring their best game and Eastfield will have to stay sharp to advance. With the competition as fierce as ever, the road to another national championship won’t be easy, but the Harvester Bees are well-prepared for the challenge. They’ve spent the entire season proving their strength, and now they have a chance to show the nation what Eastfield volleyball is all about. The games will be streamed live on the NJCAA network, allowing fans near and far to follow every thrilling play.

For Eastfield, this season has been about more than just winning — it’s been about unity, growth and creating something special. From the first serve of the season to their current spot as top-ranked champions, the Harvester Bees have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication and a collective passion that has pushed them to excel. Each member of the team has contributed to this success, bringing their unique strengths to the court and working together to create a cohesive, powerful unit. Their 30-1 record isn’t just a number; it’s a testament to countless hours of practice, hard-fought battles and a relentless drive to be the best.

Last season, Eastfield celebrated its second national championship, a moment of pride that the team and its supporters still remember vividly. Now, the Harvester Bees have a chance to repeat that success, to bring home yet another title, and to further solidify their legacy in Eastfield athletics. The team knows winning a national championship is never easy, but they are driven by the belief that they can rise to the challenge once again. The pressure is high, but so is their confidence — with good reason. Each match, each point, has brought them to this pivotal moment and they’re ready to give it their all.

So, whether you’re making the long trip to Cedar Rapids or tuning in from home, there’s never been a better time to support the Harvester Bees. As they take on Harrisburg Area Community College and prepare for the matches that lie ahead, let’s stand behind this team with all the pride and enthusiasm Eastfield has to offer. Here’s to a team that has already made us proud and to the exciting journey that’s still unfolding. Go Harvester Bees — let’s bring that national title back to Eastfield!