Bees, Bears fight it out on the diamond

Eastfield’s Harvester Bee’s defense delivered an incredible first inning, shutting down Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC) Bears. DMACC’s Bears’ starting pitcher Jaqson Tejada made one thing clear. He did not come out here to lose.

The hitters, Luke Sasser and Michael Caputo, got out after putting the ball in play. All this time, Tejada did not take eyes off of first base and kept throwing balls to out Garret Hendricks. However, when the catcher did not secure the ball in his glove, Hendricks sought the opportunity to steal second base. Erik Aguirre hit a fair ball and Eastfield scored 1-0.

In the second inning, fans witnessed a double out and a complete shutdown achieved by the Bees. The Bees scored again before finishing the second inning.

DMACC sophomore Matt Rivers slugged a fair ball, turning it into a home run in inning number three. The Bears made a few plays but, with the help of the rest of the defense, starting pitcher Logan Young and first baseman Jorge Herrera outed their offense before any other point was scored. In this inning, Eastfield’s offense got shut down 2-1.

In the fourth inning, both teams played good defense, were swift and had good teamwork. Now tied, the Bees called a timeout and relieved the starting pitcher. The Bees’ pitcher, Gavin Silva, faced two lefties and, after that, a Bear got to walk to first base. Then, one of the Bears’ team’s players hit a ball and made a home run. The Bees, now down a point, made up for it in offense and tied the game.

Silva delivered three strikeouts in the fifth inning. Herrera got four balls. Wombat’s pitcher Gage Miller outs Aguirre. Miller delivered very low balls to Jayden Boyd. Herrera stole bases. Boyd got out and while the next hitter kept Miller busy, Herrera dived headfirst and the umpire yelled, “You’re out!” making it a tied game for two more innings.

Three players from the Bees team put their bat to the ball and Boyd hit a sac fly in the eighth inning. Now up by three, the Bees relieved Silva. Benjamin Sheppard delivered another sporadic three strikeout defense in inning eight.

The Bees won 6-3, giving them a 15-3 winning record.

The Harvester Bees will face Dallas College Mountain View in the next home game Friday, May 7 at noon.