Eastfield wins all weekend

Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
February 19, 2024
Ryan+Johnston+reels+back+to+throw+a+pitch.
Gallery12 Photos
Sean Stroud
Ryan Johnston reels back to throw a pitch.

The Harvester Bees went 3-0 this past weekend against Des Moines Area Community College to further their seven-game run. Eastfield is now 12-1 overall.

“We’ve got some grit on us this year,” first baseman Payton Poole said. “A lot of young guys are trying to get in front of the coaches and make big plays… I think that really helps us.”

Shortstop Josh Vaughn set the pace for the second game by hitting a home run as the team’s first batter. Eastfield pulled even further ahead with three runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Des Moines scored twice in the 4th and 5th innings to tie the game, then pulled ahead with another run in the 7th to make it 5-4.

In the bottom of the 7th inning with two outs and two men on base, Poole hit a home run to win the game for Eastfield with a score of 7-5.

“It feels awesome,” Poole said. “Picking up teammates, playing together, and getting a big win this weekend.”

Tyler Do opened the game and pitched the first three innings with only two hits and two runs, earning four strikeouts. Teagan Rehwald was subbed in for an inning and struck out two batters with no hits. Ryan Johnston closed out the game with two strikeouts using his unconventional style of pitching.

“I’m kind of a sidearm submarine guy,” he said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries over my career throwing over the top, and this is actually my first year doing it.”

As a former shortstop, Johnston says the transition in styles has been fairly smooth and his offbeat form acts as a bit of a wildcard when he’s brought into the game.

Eastfield’s next game is at noon on Feb. 21 versus DFW Post Grad at home.
