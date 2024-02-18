The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Eastfield edges out Cedar Valley

Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
February 18, 2024
Head+coach+Dexter+Young+smiles+after+his+teams+win.
Gallery12 Photos
Sean Stroud
Head coach Dexter Young smiles after his team’s win.

The Harvester Bees defeated the Suns 92-78 yesterday, marking their third win in a row. They’re now 6-2 in conference play and 17-11 overall. 

Eastfield pulled ahead early in the game and forced two timeouts after pushing the score from 20-17 to 27-19 in less than two minutes. However, the Suns rallied and took over, ending the half 51-42.

“Times like this is when people need to lock in,” forward Omarion Durr said.

With a 3-pointer from Delkedric Holmes, Eastfield caught up to Cedar Valley eight minutes into the second period and maintained its lead until the end.

“Every game we go in we just know we’re gonna win,” Javen Hutton said. “No matter what’s going on first half, second half: We need it. Gotta get it.”

Durr grabbed 12 rebounds and led the team with 16 points, hitting 63% of his shots. Joshua Williford and Dezmon Dudley followed with 15 and 14 points at 58% and 50%, respectively.

“I’ve been counted out,” Durr said. “About half the season I wasn’t playing. But you come back after half the season, you gotta come back hard.”

Head coach Dexter Young says the last three wins have been tough, but he’s looking ahead to Wednesday’s match on Sophomore Night.

“It’s almost playoff time,” he said. “I’m gonna take it to another level.”

Eastfield’s next game is against North Lake at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 on their home turf for Sophomore Night.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Guard Dezmon Dudley attempts to score while falling.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield loses to Richland
Dezmon Dudley hits a layup as hes falling.
Eastfield stomps out Cedar Valley
Javen Hutton shoots amid Brookhavens defense.
Harvester Bees beat Bears for 10th straight win
Vashney Wright III goes for a layup.
Harvester Bees stomp out Loyola College Prep
Guard Dezmon Dudley avoids CYM Prep.
Harvester Bees crush CYM Prep
Marcus Gill, Jr. runs through defense from Zelt Minor and Kameron Hunter.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees trounce Rams
About the Contributor
Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *