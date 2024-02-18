Eastfield edges out Cedar Valley

The Harvester Bees defeated the Suns 92-78 yesterday, marking their third win in a row. They’re now 6-2 in conference play and 17-11 overall.

Eastfield pulled ahead early in the game and forced two timeouts after pushing the score from 20-17 to 27-19 in less than two minutes. However, the Suns rallied and took over, ending the half 51-42.

“Times like this is when people need to lock in,” forward Omarion Durr said.

With a 3-pointer from Delkedric Holmes, Eastfield caught up to Cedar Valley eight minutes into the second period and maintained its lead until the end.

“Every game we go in we just know we’re gonna win,” Javen Hutton said. “No matter what’s going on first half, second half: We need it. Gotta get it.”

Durr grabbed 12 rebounds and led the team with 16 points, hitting 63% of his shots. Joshua Williford and Dezmon Dudley followed with 15 and 14 points at 58% and 50%, respectively.

“I’ve been counted out,” Durr said. “About half the season I wasn’t playing. But you come back after half the season, you gotta come back hard.”

Head coach Dexter Young says the last three wins have been tough, but he’s looking ahead to Wednesday’s match on Sophomore Night.

“It’s almost playoff time,” he said. “I’m gonna take it to another level.”

Eastfield’s next game is against North Lake at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 on their home turf for Sophomore Night.