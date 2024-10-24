Harvester Bees Men’s Basketball Gears Up for a Promising Season

As the Eastfield men’s basketball team prepares for the upcoming season, a distinguishable sense of determination fills the court. The players are working hard, pushing through conditioning drills and engaging in full-court scrimmages, demonstrating their commitment to excellence. The season opener is set for Nov. 1 at McLennan Community College, and head coach LaPhonso Ellis Jr. has set high expectations for his team, both on and off the court.

In an interview, Coach Ellis shared his primary goals for the season, emphasizing the importance of success beyond just winning games. “On the court, win the conference championship, win the national championship, as well as send a few of my players DI, DII, NAIA,” Ellis explained. “Off the court, I really want to help the community, make sure our kids get good academics, and graduate a few of my sophomores, and bring a few of my freshmen back for next year.” His focus on academics and player development underscores a holistic approach to coaching that extends far beyond basketball.

Ellis has made it clear that defense will be a cornerstone of their strategy this year. Building on the successes and challenges of last season, the coach noted: “Right now defensively we wanna trap press, rebound; A lot of championship teams come from being great defensive teams.” This emphasis on defense is a key part of the team’s preparation, with practices designed to bring players together and help them “gel” as a cohesive unit.

“We try to get my guys coming together, being a cohesive unit and just gel right now,” Ellis said. “It’s still early in October and everybody’s still getting a feel for this.” While the early season workouts are intense, there’s a palpable sense of camaraderie as players adjust to their roles and develop their chemistry. The full-court scrimmages are more than just practice — they’re a proving ground for the team’s defensive strategy.

A significant part of Ellis’s coaching philosophy is teaching leadership both on and off the court. For him, basketball is more than a sport; it’s a means to instill valuable life lessons in his players. “Teach them all how to be champions, and with that I’m teaching them all how to be leaders in everything that they do on and off the court,” Ellis shared. He went on to emphasize that his role extends beyond the game as he aims to help his players grow into well-rounded individuals. “I look at them as they’re boys and I want to raise them into the men of the future … because you know in the future, they’ll be dads and they’ll be husbands, the leaders of their household.”

Ellis believes that the principles learned in basketball — discipline, teamwork and resilience — translate directly into life skills. He often draws on his own experiences with mentors and coaches to guide his players, hoping to pass on the values that shaped him.

The competitive spirit is at the heart of every practice, and Coach Ellis has his eyes on those players who stand out in that regard. When asked what qualities he looks for in his athletes, Ellis responded: “I want to see who wants to compete on an everyday basis. Basketball is a highly competitive sport and you have to compete day in, day out, night in, night out if you want to be great at it.”

For Ellis, it’s not just about talent; it’s about perseverance and grit. “I want to see who’s tough, who wants to share the ball and be a great team player,” he said. As the players navigate the scrimmages, it’s clear that this competitive edge will be crucial to their success in the upcoming season.

As the clock ticks down to the season opener, the Eastfield men’s basketball team is in the thick of preparation. Practices are intense, and the players are learning to work together while honing their skills under Coach Ellis’s guidance. With a strong focus on defense, leadership and competition, the team is poised to make a strong showing this season.

Coach Ellis has high hopes, not only for a championship but for the personal growth of each player. As he leads the team into another season, it’s clear that his approach is about much more than just basketball — it’s about preparing young men for life.

With Nov. 1 fast approaching, the team continues to refine their game, sharpen their defense, and build the chemistry that will hopefully carry them to victory. Whether it’s on the court or in the classroom, Coach Ellis is determined to see his players succeed.