The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Eastfield stomps out Cedar Valley

Sean Stroud, Managing Editor
January 28, 2024
Dezmon+Dudley+hits+a+layup+as+hes+falling.
Gallery14 Photos
Sean Stroud
Dezmon Dudley hits a layup as he’s falling.

The Harvester Bees defeated the Suns yesterday 93-84 for their 11th win in a row. Eastfield is now 14-9 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Eastfield spent most of the first period playing catch-up, ending the half 43-47. The team came back from halftime and within four minutes had the score tied 52-52. Over the next 10 minutes, they scored an additional 22 points while the Suns only netted six.

Joshua Williford led the team with 16 points, shooting 58%. Dezmon Dudley and Jayden Jackson also put up 15 each while forward Dwayne Reliford grabbed 11 rebounds and guard Delkedric Holmes got 7 assists.

“We really just take every game like it’s a championship,” Holmes said. “So we don’t look to win or lose, we just go in there and give it everything we got. We’re gonna come out on top anyway.”

Throughout the match, the players made many passes to each other without looking to get a step ahead of their defenders. Reliford says it’s the team chemistry that makes those plays possible.

“We’re with each other a lot,” Reliford said. “On the court, off the court, playing video games. We’re always with each other so the chemistry is strong automatically.”

Eastfield plays their fourth conference match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 at North Lake.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Javen Hutton shoots amid Brookhavens defense.
Harvester Bees beat Bears for 10th straight win
Vashney Wright III goes for a layup.
Harvester Bees stomp out Loyola College Prep
Guard Dezmon Dudley avoids CYM Prep.
Harvester Bees crush CYM Prep
Marcus Gill, Jr. runs through defense from Zelt Minor and Kameron Hunter.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees trounce Rams
Guard Vashney Wright III dribbles the ball between two SNM players.
Photo Gallery: EFC edges over SNM
a basketball game
Eastfield loses in district semifinal
More in Sports
Phil Nickel embraces McKensie Anderson after the Harvester Bees’ national win.
Q&A: Nickel revels in perfect volleyball season
The Harvester Bees celebrate after collecting the championship trophy.
Eastfield ends perfect season with championship title
Outside hitter Azoria Davis leans to prevent an Alexandria kill.
Eastfield advances to finals
Libero Ava Cole slides towards a live ball to keep the game in regulation.
Eastfield triumphs in first round and quarterfinals
Middle blocker Tasmine Maxwell attempts a strike against Dutchess
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball moves past first round
The Harvester Bees rejoice after securing the 2023 NJCAA South District championship title.
Eastfield earns NJCAA championship, advances to nationals
More in Top News
Winter weather delays campus opening
Winter weather delays campus opening
FAFSA gets a facelift: What you need to know
FAFSA gets a facelift: What you need to know
Et Cetera student journalists and employees present their ACP Hall of Fame induction plaque.
The Et Cetera enters collegiate hall of fame
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker strikes at Richland.
Eastfield eliminates Richland for 30th straight win
Azoria Davis (elft) and Ava Cole (right) hang out after beating Richland.
Eastfield's dynamic duo play in flawless season
Gabe XL flexes his muscles to the audience.
Multi-man brawl breaks out in Eastfield
About the Contributor
Sean Stroud, Staff Writer
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *