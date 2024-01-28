Eastfield stomps out Cedar Valley

The Harvester Bees defeated the Suns yesterday 93-84 for their 11th win in a row. Eastfield is now 14-9 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Eastfield spent most of the first period playing catch-up, ending the half 43-47. The team came back from halftime and within four minutes had the score tied 52-52. Over the next 10 minutes, they scored an additional 22 points while the Suns only netted six.

Joshua Williford led the team with 16 points, shooting 58%. Dezmon Dudley and Jayden Jackson also put up 15 each while forward Dwayne Reliford grabbed 11 rebounds and guard Delkedric Holmes got 7 assists.

“We really just take every game like it’s a championship,” Holmes said. “So we don’t look to win or lose, we just go in there and give it everything we got. We’re gonna come out on top anyway.”

Throughout the match, the players made many passes to each other without looking to get a step ahead of their defenders. Reliford says it’s the team chemistry that makes those plays possible.

“We’re with each other a lot,” Reliford said. “On the court, off the court, playing video games. We’re always with each other so the chemistry is strong automatically.”

Eastfield plays their fourth conference match at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 at North Lake.