New head coach brings years of experience to court

Eastfield College has made an exciting addition to its basketball program, naming Byron Rimm II as the new head coach of the Men’s Basketball Team.

With a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success, Rimm brings both expertise and a history of player development to the Harvester Bees. His appointment marks the beginning of a new era for Eastfield basketball, with fans and players eager to see where Rimm’s leadership will take the program.

Rimm has served as the head coach for several collegiate programs, including Prairie View A&M, Indiana University Indianapolis and Jarvis Christian College. Throughout the years, he’s racked up 197 career wins, a testament to his skill in guiding teams to success.

Known for his tactical approach and ability to motivate, Rimm has consistently found ways to elevate his teams and bring out the best in his players. His experience as a head coach in diverse environments has prepared him well for the role at Eastfield, where he’ll look to instill a culture of hard work, discipline and winning.

A former collegiate player himself, Rimm started his basketball journey at Ventura College before transferring to California State University, Los Angeles. This background as a player gives him a unique perspective as a coach, allowing him to connect with his athletes and understand the challenges they face both on and off the court.

After his playing days, Rimm quickly transitioned into coaching, starting as an assistant at Pasadena City College and Chaffey Community College from 1997 to 2000. His dedication and skill were evident from the start, and he soon moved on to a position at California State University, San Bernardino. There, he helped guide the Coyotes to a No. 3 ranking in NCAA Division II, further solidifying his reputation as an up-and-coming coach.

One of Rimm’s standout achievements is his commitment to player development. During his coaching career, he has developed an NBA player, several NBA G League players and numerous athletes who have gone on to have successful professional careers overseas. His ability to help players reach their full potential has been a hallmark of his coaching style, and it’s something that will undoubtedly excite Eastfield’s players as they look to grow and improve under his guidance.

Eastfield’s decision to bring in a coach with Rimm’s level of experience speaks to the school’s commitment to elevating its basketball program. His extensive background, both in player development and game strategy, positions him as a strong leader who can help Eastfield compete at a high level. With Rimm at the helm, the Harvester Bees are poised for a season full of growth and the potential to make waves in their division.

As Eastfield prepares for the upcoming season, there’s a renewed sense of energy and anticipation surrounding the basketball program. There’s excitement among players and fans about the changes Coach Rimm will bring, on and off the court. With his leadership, the Harvester Bees are ready to take their game to the next level and set their sights on a successful season ahead.