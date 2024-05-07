The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad
Advertisement

High 5: Texas wildflowers

Lucero Guzman, Page Designer
May 7, 2024
High+5%3A+Texas+wildflowers
Veronica Trejo

Though bluebonnets are the classic Texas roadside adornments, several other wildflowers will begin to bloom soon. Here are five less commonly known native wildflowers, some of which can be spotted already. 


Mexican Hat (Ratibida columnifera)

Also known as the prairie coneflower, this perennial blooms from May to October, and has flower heads which resemble the traditional Mexican sombrero, hence the name. This flower is highly favored by insects who seek nectar and features medicinal properties. Its leaves, stalks and blooms are all used in a variety of teas. 

 

Pink Ladies (Oenothera speciosa)

Native to the U.S. grasslands, this generally hardy perennial blooms from February to October. Though plentiful, each flower only has a 24-hour lifespan, and creates new blooms each day. Many local varieties of this wildflower open in the morning, despite being known as the evening primrose.

 

Indian Blanket (Gaillardia pulchella)

Officially considered the state wildflower of Oklahoma, this annual plant (also known as the firewheel) comes from the same family as the sunflower and daisy, and serves as a common roadside decoration near south Texas. Its roots are known for their ability to treat some skin conditions and gastroenteritis, and can serve as a diuretic when added to tea. 

Gayfeather (Liatris mucronata)

Commonly referred to as the Texas blazing star, this tall purple perennial favors the late summer and drier weather conditions. Its seeds are notorious as a food source for birds, and other variants of its species often have their roots used to treat snake bites.

 

Indian Paintbrush (Castilleja indivisa)

Not to be confused with the Texas indian paintbrush, which is native to California, this wildflower and other members of its species are hemiparasitic, meaning they draw some of their nutrients from other plants and grasses. The genus name, Castilleja, honors Spanish botanist Domingo Castillejo, while the common name refers to the vibrant red petals that look as if they’ve been dipped into paint.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life & Arts
Keith Whitley: Kentucky Bluebird
Keith Whitley: Kentucky Bluebird
Freak (left) gets berated by Modoc (right), played by Marquist Price.
REVIEW: Squirrel Girl Goes Nuts
High 5: Figures in womens history
High 5: Figures in women's history
Preview: Eastfield’s return to the stage
Preview: Eastfield’s return to the stage
Students dugs around inside computers
‘Learning as we go’ class tears old computers
The album cover for Vena Sera.
Chevelle: Looking Back At Lifeblood
About the Contributor
Veronica Trejo
Veronica Trejo, Graphic Designer
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *