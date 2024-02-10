The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

Eastfield goes 2-0 in doubleheader

Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
February 10, 2024
The+Harvester+Bees+celebrate+Jorge+Herreras+home+run.
Gallery12 Photos
Sean Stroud
The Harvester Bees celebrate Jorge Herrera’s home run.

The Harvester Bees defeated North Arkansas College twice yesterday 12-0 and 9-2. Eastfield is now on a streak of three wins and 8-1 overall.

“It’s a long day of baseball,” Long said. “But I mean, days like this: long day, two wins; that gets the guys going and ready for tomorrow.”

JJ Bush and Jorge Herrera both hit home runs and got one and two RBIs, respectively. Payton Poole scored two RBIs and Clay Payne and River Curs grabbed one each.

Tyler Do pitched the first 4 innings with only 3 hitters making it to base. Austin Noel was subbed in for the last two innings and struck out three players.

“It can be stressful,” Long said. “But my job at the end of the day is just to go in and take over where my starter left off.”

This is assistant coach Ramon Garza’s first year with the team. He says that the transition has been smooth and he’s enjoyed getting to know the players.

“It’s an incredible group, and that’s something that we take pride in,” Garza said. “We want to make sure these guys want to be around each other because it just makes the whole experience that much better.”

Eastfield’s next game is 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at LeTourneau University.
About the Contributor
Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
