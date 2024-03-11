The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
Eastfield sweeps Cedar Valley

Sean Stroud, Editor in Chief
March 11, 2024
John+Jackson+stumbles+over+the+Suns+third+basemen.
Sean Stroud
John Jackson stumbles over the Suns’ third basemen.

The Harvester Bees defeated the Suns three times last week in their second series of conference matches with scores 11-1, 8-2 and 3-1. Eastfield is currently undefeated in conference play with 6 wins and is 19-6 overall.

It was a good week for Eastfield’s pitchers. Two-time Dallas Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week Marcus Peters faced 25 batters Mar. 3 and allowed only three hits while striking out 13 batters. In their next game, Jacob Prokarym, the most recent recipient of the DAC Pitcher of the Week award, faced 27 batters and struck out 10 with only three hits.

Shortstop John Jackson hit a home run, stole three bases and earned four RBIs over the three games. First baseman Payton Poole got six total RBIs as well as a sac fly and hit three doubles.

Eastfield has a doubleheader on Mar. 12 starting at 1 p.m. against Joliet Junior College at home.
