Harvester Bees beat Bears for 10th straight win

Sean Stroud, Managing Editor
January 25, 2024
Javen Hutton shoots amid Brookhaven’s defense.

Last night the Harvester Bees won a hard-fought game against Brookhaven during the Coaches vs. Cancer event, ending 87-82. Ranked fifth in the NJCAA Region 5, Eastfield is now on a 10-game run and 13-9 overall, 2-0 in conference play.

The Bears pulled ahead to start, but by the end of the first half, Eastfield had edged out a four-point lead at 45-41. The second half was just as close, with both teams fighting to pull ahead just for the opposition to quickly even the score. 

“It’s not tense because we know we’re gonna win,” Javen Hutton said. “We pride ourselves on finding a way.”

Head coach Dexter Young agreed, saying that he revels in games like these.

“I play, so I love the feeling,” Young said. “I’m actually playing in my head while I’m coaching.”

Hutton and Joshua Williford led the team with 18 and 12 points respectively while Dwayne Reliford helped control the ball with 16 rebounds. Williford recently received the Dallas Athletic Conference Player of the Week Award, but didn’t lose sight of his team.

“I couldn’t be player of the week without my teammates,” Williford said. “When some guys have an off night, somebody else is ready to step up.”

According to the players, it’s the teamwork and chemistry on the court that’s key to their success.

“Our team is really like a brotherhood,” Hutton said. “Everybody on our team loves each other. It’s like a home away from home.”

Not only was a great game played, but it was for a great cause. Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide program that encourages teams to raise funds for the American Cancer Society while spreading awareness and honoring cancer survivors. This is Eastfield’s first year participating, and Coach Young is proud to show his support.

“My dad passed in 2012 from cancer. My mom and sister beat breast cancer,” Young said. “I have a big passion for it, so I really wanted to be here for this.”

Eastfield’s next conference match is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27th at Cedar Valley.
