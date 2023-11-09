Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball moves past first round

Gallery • 7 Photos RORY MOORE Middle blocker Tasmine Maxwell attempts a strike against Dutchess

The Harvester Bees volleyball team opened the 2023 NJCAA DIII Volleyball Championship with a win over the Dutchess Community College Falcons today at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, IA. It swept all three sets of the game with scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-6. Carli Banks led the team in scoring for eight kills, while Azoria Davis and Tasmine Maxwell scored 6 kills each and Aleyna Gerlach scored 4 kills.

The Harvester Bees will play the Delta College Pioneers in the quarterfinals tonight at 7:30 p.m.