The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball moves past first round

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
November 9, 2023
1107-Natives-Moore+%284+of+7%29
Gallery7 Photos
RORY MOORE
Middle blocker Tasmine Maxwell attempts a strike against Dutchess

The Harvester Bees volleyball team opened the 2023 NJCAA DIII Volleyball Championship with a win over the Dutchess Community College Falcons today at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, IA. It swept all three sets of the game with scores of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-6. Carli Banks led the team in scoring for eight kills, while Azoria Davis and Tasmine Maxwell scored 6 kills each and Aleyna Gerlach scored 4 kills.

The Harvester Bees will play the Delta College Pioneers in the quarterfinals tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
The Harvester Bees celebrate their district championship after securing a spot in the National Tournament against North Lake.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins District Championship
Head coach Phil Nickel and his team cheer for the Harvesters after scoring a kill.
Photo Gallery: Bees sting ducks out of postseason
Midfielder Kasenia Hipsh head taps the ball beside Whitini Newbill.
Photo Gallery: EFC Soccer season ends with loss in Semifinals
Photo Gallery: EFC Soccer knocks out NL in district tournament
Photo Gallery: EFC Soccer knocks out NL in district tournament
McKayla Archer, McKenzie Anderson, Azoria Davis, Carli Banks, Leslie Torres and Denee Cullum celebrate after watching their teammates score a kill.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball secures perfect season
The Harvesters congratulate each other on a successful game against Brookhaven.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters earn regular season championship
More in Photo Galleries
A specialized lens shows the partial eclipse forming over the DFW area.
Partial eclipse excites campus community
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker dives to strike the ball for Eastfield.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters Sweep Lions
Kennedy mentions the corporate influence that has seeped into American politics and how it affects smaller companies across the country.
Photo Gallery: RFK Jr. speaks at North Lake
Right side hitter Leslie Torres reaches to block a strike from Cedar Valley with assistance from McKenzie Anderson and McKayla Archer.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters shut out Suns
Nia Jackson, coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, hosts a trivia about LBGTQ+ history in the style of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield hosts pride history event
The Harvester Bees play the Thunderducks in their fifth conference game.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks
More in Sports
Libero Ava Cole slides towards a live ball to keep the game in regulation.
Eastfield triumphs in first round and quarterfinals
The Harvester Bees rejoice after securing the 2023 NJCAA South District championship title.
Eastfield earns NJCAA championship, advances to nationals
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker strikes at Richland.
Eastfield eliminates Richland for 30th straight win
Azoria Davis (elft) and Ava Cole (right) hang out after beating Richland.
Eastfield's dynamic duo play in flawless season
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker dives to strike the ball for Eastfield.
Q&A: Walker reflects on success and support
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
About the Contributor
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *