RORY MOORE Guard Vashney Wright III dribbles the ball between two SNM players.

The Eastfield Harvester Bees basketball team won its first home game of the season 94-91 against Strength ‘N Motion on Nov. 14. They traded the lead with SNM multiple times during the first half before being outscored by them as time ran out. By the second half, the Harvesters overcame the deficit SNM gave them and held them off late in the game to win by a narrow margin of three points.