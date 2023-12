Gallery • 14 Photos RORY MOORE Guard/Forward Joshua Williford dribbles past tough defense from Southwestern Christian's Jordan Mays.

The Harvester Bees basketball team defeated the Southwestern Christian College Rams 124-101 yesterday on their home court. They had a wide margin over them all throughout the game and were able to maintain it in the end to improve their record to 5-9. DQuarius Burton led the team in scoring with 25 points, while Johsua Williford had 22 points and Jayden Jackson had 14 points.

The Harvesters will play Arlington Baptist University at 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Eastfield Gymnasium.