The Harvester Bees huddle up before playing the Thunderducks.

The Harvester Bees Volleyball team played its final regular season game of the year against the Richland Thunderducks today at the Eastfield Gymnasium. Winning by a score of 3-0, the Harvesters finished their historic regular season with an overall record of 29-0, a home record of 10-0, an away record of 9-0, a neutral record of 10-0 and a conference record of 10-0.

The Harvester Bees will play in the conference tournament, which will have dates and times to be announced.