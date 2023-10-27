Photo Gallery: Bees sting ducks out of postseason

Gallery • 9 Photos RORY MOORE Middle blocker McKenzie Anderson strikes at a serve from Richland.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team advanced to the NJCAA DIII South District Championship today after defeating the Richland Thunderducks in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-17 at home. Azoria Davis led the team in scoring with eight kills for 10.5 points followed by Brenly Walker with seven kills for 9.0 points and Aleyna Gerlach with seven kills for 7.0 points. The Harvesters have also extended their winning streak to 30 games in a row without a loss this season. They will play the North Lake Trail Blazers for a trip to the Nationals at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Eastfield Gymnasium.