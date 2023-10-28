The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins District Championship

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
October 28, 2023
RORY MOORE
Setter Denee Cullum high-fives defensive specialist Abby Hoss during introductions.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team won the 2023 NJCAA DIII South District championship after beating the North Lake Trail Blazers 3-1 today at home. They won the first set by a close score of 25-22, but North Lake rallied against them to win the second set 25-21. For the rest of the game, Eastfield outscored North Lake winning the third and fourth sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-15 to secure a spot in the National Tournament and expand upon a perfect record to 31-0.

The Harvester Bess will play in the NJCAA DIII Volleyball Championship at the Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, IA on Nov. 9-11.
Head coach Phil Nickel and his team cheer for the Harvesters after scoring a kill.
McKayla Archer, McKenzie Anderson, Azoria Davis, Carli Banks, Leslie Torres and Denee Cullum celebrate after watching their teammates score a kill.
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
