The Harvester Bees soccer team eliminated the North Lake Trail Blazers 5-1 yesterday in the first round of the NJCAA South District Women’s Soccer Championship at the Brookhaven Soccer Field. Ximena Vasquez scored two goals, while Mackensie Davis, Hayley Torres and Cora Hurst scored one goal each.

The Harvesters will play the top-seeded Brookhaven Bears at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Brookhaven Soccer Field.