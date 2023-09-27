Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns

Gallery • 10 Photos SEAN STROUD Midfielder Vanessa Ruiz kicks the ball away from Shakira Williams.

The Harvester Bees lost against Cedar Valley 0-2 in their third Dallas Athletic Conference match on Sept. 22.

“We’re not playing up to our potential right now,” says head coach Paul Tate. “We kind of just dropped our level tonight and didn’t play well.”

Goalie Bree Loftin, who made 17 saves this game, recently received both the DAC Defensive Player of The Week award and the NJCAA Goalkeeper of The Week award. Loftin thinks the team just needs to get out of their own heads and work together.

“I have seen multiple occasions where we played astronomically better than what we have today,” Loftin said.

The team has since lost to North Lake 4-1 resulting in a 1-3 conference record and a 2-9 record overall.

Eastfield’s next conference match is at 6 p.m., Sept. 29, against Richland.