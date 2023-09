Gallery • 10 Photos RORY MOORE The Harvester Bees soccer team gathers for some pep talk before their game against Southwestern Adventist University.

The Harvester Bees soccer team defeated Southwestern Adventist University 3-0 yesterday at the Eastfield Soccer Field to earn their first win of the season. Reyna Vargas scored a goal in the first period, while Mackensie Davis and Mia Alfaro scored the two other goals for Eastfield in the second period.