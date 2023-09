Gallery • 7 Photos RORY MOORE Midfielder Vanessa Ruiz kicks the ball away from Brookhaven’s Kenya Reynolds.

The Harvester Bees soccer team was defeated 2-0 by the Brookhaven Bears yesterday at the Brookhaven Soccer Field. It was the second conference game of the season for the Harvesters, who now have a record of 2-7.

Eastfield will play the Cedar Valley Suns at 6 p.m. Friday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.