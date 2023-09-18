The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Harvester Bees bounce back

SEAN STROUD, Life and Arts Editor
September 18, 2023
Midfielder+Reyna+Vargas+celebrates+with+her+teammates+after+scoring+a+goal.
RORY MOORE
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.

The Harvester Bees soccer team won its first conference game of the season Friday, shutting out Mountain View 3-0. It was their second shutout win in two days after defeating Southwestern Adventist 3-0 on Sept. 14.

“Momentum is a powerful thing for sure,” assistant coach Derrick Krone said. “Two shutouts in a row against two very good opponents. Very promising for us going into our conference.”

Midfielder Hayley Torres scored the game’s first goal off of a penalty kick in the first half. Torres is a returner and leads the team with 16 shots on goal.

“Last year we lost to [Mountain View] twice, so we feel great right now,” Torres said.

Vanessa Ruiz scored the second goal with an assist from Valentina Vera and Mackensie Davis. Currently, Davis and Torres are tied for most goals scored with two each.

Just five minutes before the buzzer, Sophie Palomino sunk the game’s third and final goal.

“I took my touch, put my foot down and made the shot,” said Palomino. “I heard my teammates, ‘Go Sophie, go Sophie’ and that really helped me.”

In the previous game against Southwestern Adventist, goals were scored by Davis and midfielders Reyna Vargas and Mia Alfaro.

“We’re not relying on one sole player,” Krone said. “It’s very much a team effort.”

Eastfield’s next Dallas Athletic Conference match is at 6 p.m., Sept. 19, at Brookhaven.
SEAN STROUD, Staff Writer
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
