The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Partial eclipse excites campus community

Carmen Guzman, Editor in Chief
October 14, 2023
1014-Eclipse-Moore+%283+of+6%29
Gallery3 Photos
RORY MOORE
Saeed Ahmad and Uma Choppali let Ennisha Jones look at the eclipse through a telescope.

Eastfield employees and the community gathered today in front of the Performance Hall to observe the annular solar eclipse, which featured up to 86% coverage at its peak. Spectators froze in awe as the moon cast over the sun.

“I like the way that an [eclipse] unifies times and cultures,” English instructor Andrew Tolle said.

A viewing party was presented by Eastfield’s Science Club, which starting setting up at 9 a.m, almost three hours from the 11:52 P.M. peak. The event itself proved a magnet for community members—with more strangers than students.

For many, the event was the perfect time for a picnic as well. The weather and welcoming atmosphere attracted several families.

Ann Richardson and Ennisha Jones watch the eclipse as it forms. (RORY MOORE )

“We have drinks and weather and people chatting with each other and just sharing the experience,” biology instructor Rik Post said.

All eyes weren’t on the sky, though. Spectators walked around to see the shadows distort from the annularity.

At one point, a small crowd gathered to cast their shadows over a sidewalk, excitedly noting how the eclipse formed crescent-shaped shadows.

Post took the pleasure of gathering spectators for a brief science lesson on how shadows respond to eclipses.

“We have the chance to do something that is informative, educational and fun at the same time,” Post said.

Post estimates seeing over 10 eclipses in his lifetime, including five total. He chalked up his innumerable experiences to being at the right place at the right time—his affinity for international travel helped his odds of seeing an eclipse in countries such as Egypt and South Africa.

“I was in India many years ago when I saw a total solar eclipse. … About 400,000 people marched into the sea to do ritual purification,” he said.

One warning is always issued prior to an eclipse: don’t look at the sun. The Science Club even provided viewing glasses for the occasion, but associate of science major Edwin Iracheta couldn’t contain his excitement.

Saeed Ahmad and Uma Choppali set up a telescope to view the eclipse. (RORY MOORE )

“It was painful – it just gives you a headache,” Iracheta said.

The ensuing headache helped him learn his lesson, but it didn’t sour the experience.

Even though Post is a seasoned eclipse viewer, he’s gone against the grain due to the novelty; he was in Iracheta’s shoes during a trip to Calcutta many moons ago.

“I was a young guy at the time. … I had this overexposed X-Ray film; we held it against a pinhole to get the image on the ground because it was safer,” he said. “But you know, if you briefly held it up you could see everything, so I took a chance.”

Science Club members like Edwin and his peers made sure to hand glasses to spectators, all the while raising funds for future community events.

For students like science club member Alejandra Torres and even her mother, Elizabeth, it’s the sense of community that makes these events more spectacular than the show itself.

“I love seeing her in her element, making friends and having a good time.” Elizabeth Torres said.

The last time an eclipse passed over Eastfield was in 2017, which Tolle recalled distinguishing the crescent shadows with then-president Jean Conway, an experience he carried over to the current eclipse.

Students, faculty and families gather outside the Performance Hall for the eclipse viewing. (RORY MOORE )

“If a comet comes through, it may be the last chance of your lifetime to see it,” Tolle said.

When the moon shifted away from its annularity, the spectators shuffled over to their cars, but several expressed interest in the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 28, 2024.

After the once-in-a-lifetime total eclipse, another isn’t expected to pass over Texas until 2617.

“Definitely a good wait,” Post chuckled. “This is something you don’t really think about, and it’s important that you get the most out of this experience.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker dives to strike the ball for Eastfield.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters Sweep Lions
Kennedy mentions the corporate influence that has seeped into American politics and how it affects smaller companies across the country.
Photo Gallery: RFK Jr. speaks at North Lake
Right side hitter Leslie Torres reaches to block a strike from Cedar Valley with assistance from McKenzie Anderson and McKayla Archer.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters shut out Suns
Nia Jackson, coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, hosts a trivia about LBGTQ+ history in the style of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield hosts pride history event
The Harvester Bees play the Thunderducks in their fifth conference game.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
More in Photo Galleries
Sophie Palomino slides to get the ball.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns
The Harvester Bees play the Suns at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV
Students gather in the Hive for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Photo Gallery: Multicultural Affairs hosts Hispanic Heritage event
Forward Sophie Palomino dribbles the ball beside Natalie Ipina.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer falls to BHC
The Harvester Bees play the Blazers in front of a crowd at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins first conference game
Hayley Torres sprints to take possession of the ball from SWAU.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer earns first win
More in Top News
Student-elect officers celebrate their SGA election victory.
Eastfield elects student president, senators
Virtual desktops has rough implementation
Virtual desktops has rough implementation
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Harvester Bees bounce back
Illustration by Mattheau Faught
‘It’s about time:’ Wages raised for faculty
Oscar Passley and Karl Lampman perform solos during the Faculty Jazz Concert.
Lampman shares his signature groove with students
About the Contributors
Carmen Guzman, Editor in Chief
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *