The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Photo Gallery: Harvesters earn regular season championship

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
October 17, 2023
1016-Volleyball-Moore+%281+of+10%29
Gallery10 Photos
RORY MOORE
The Harvester Bees receive individual introductions at the Brookhaven Gymnasium.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team clinched the regular season championship title of the Dallas Atheltic Conference with a win over the Brookhaven Bears yesterday at the Brookhaven Gymnasium. In the first set, the Harvesters were defeated by the Bears 25-19, ending their 24-set winning streak, before bouncing back with a 25-12 victory in the second set. The Bears maintained a strong performance throughout the remainder of the game, keeping it close, but the Harvesters held them off by winning the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-22, defeating them by a score of 3-1. With their win, the Harvesters have secured the top seed in the conference tournament, where they will have a home-field advantage.

The Harvester Bees will play their final regular season game against the Richland Thunderducks at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
A specialized lens shows the partial eclipse forming over the DFW area.
Partial eclipse excites campus community
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker dives to strike the ball for Eastfield.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters Sweep Lions
Kennedy mentions the corporate influence that has seeped into American politics and how it affects smaller companies across the country.
Photo Gallery: RFK Jr. speaks at North Lake
Right side hitter Leslie Torres reaches to block a strike from Cedar Valley with assistance from McKenzie Anderson and McKayla Archer.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters shut out Suns
Nia Jackson, coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, hosts a trivia about LBGTQ+ history in the style of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield hosts pride history event
The Harvester Bees play the Thunderducks in their fifth conference game.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks
More in Photo Galleries
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
Sophie Palomino slides to get the ball.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns
The Harvester Bees play the Suns at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV
Students gather in the Hive for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Photo Gallery: Multicultural Affairs hosts Hispanic Heritage event
Forward Sophie Palomino dribbles the ball beside Natalie Ipina.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer falls to BHC
The Harvester Bees play the Blazers in front of a crowd at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins first conference game
More in Sports
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Harvester Bees bounce back
Hayley Torres sprints to take possession of the ball from SWAU.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer earns first win
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Harvester Bees No. 9 in nation
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball remains undefeated
Middle blocker McKenzie Anderson makes an attack against Southwestern.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball improves to 7-0
About the Contributor
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *