Photo Gallery: Harvesters earn regular season championship

Gallery • 10 Photos RORY MOORE The Harvester Bees receive individual introductions at the Brookhaven Gymnasium.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team clinched the regular season championship title of the Dallas Atheltic Conference with a win over the Brookhaven Bears yesterday at the Brookhaven Gymnasium. In the first set, the Harvesters were defeated by the Bears 25-19, ending their 24-set winning streak, before bouncing back with a 25-12 victory in the second set. The Bears maintained a strong performance throughout the remainder of the game, keeping it close, but the Harvesters held them off by winning the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-22, defeating them by a score of 3-1. With their win, the Harvesters have secured the top seed in the conference tournament, where they will have a home-field advantage.

The Harvester Bees will play their final regular season game against the Richland Thunderducks at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.