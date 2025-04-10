The Et Cetera’s Top 5 inspirational movies

For many students, there are times when you are feeling down, as if you aren’t doing enough, or will not be able to accomplish your dreams. Watching an inspirational movie can change your mood right away. While watching, you may also notice upsurges in confidence and a renewed drive to continue running toward your dream.

“A Million Miles Away” (2023)

From balancing work and school, to becoming a first generation student, graduating from the University of the Pacific, “A Million Miles Away” tells the story of Jose M. Hernandez (Michael Peña), the first migrant farmworker to travel to space in United States history. Since being alive during the first mission to the moon, we see the young Jose falling in love with space. After getting a job, he learns how to overcome prejudice. Jose doesn’t stop reaching for his dream — even after being rejected by NASA 11 times — and finding love, and having a family along the way. This uplifting movie gives the viewer a feeling of warmth, and shows that the next status quo fighter can come from anywhere in the world.

“The Pursuit of Happiness” (2006)

This movie may bring you to tears as you witness Chris Gardner (Will Smith), trying to protect his son Christopher (Jaden Smith) from the dangerous world of being homeless. As if this struggle wasn’t enough, Chris Gardener is also fighting to make his dream come true by selling his new invention, a “bone density scanner,” which he claims is a better invention than the X-ray. This movie will not only make you cry, but will also make you happy, and leave you loving life, as you experience the difficulty of being a single parent, and trying to give his child a better life without worrying if they will eat that day. “The Pursuit of Happiness” teaches viewers to appreciate life, even if things are not going the way you planned it.

“The Greatest Showman” (2017)

In this musical, sing-along to the reimagined story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), the famous creator of the circus. Be inspired as Barnum helps the “outcasts” and rejected “freaks” find a place of belonging and a sense of purpose. Follow P.T. Barnum as he overcomes obstacles, making people smile as he climbs the ranks of society, until his ambition gets the better of him and he finds himself in a sticky situation. Even at his lowest, P.T. Barnum persevered, keeping the circus going in spite of every controversy and challenge he faced. In this movie, the characters learn how their differences are what makes them special, and sets them apart in a world where conformity equals “normal.”

“Reign Over Me” (2007)

Years after the events of September 11, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle) runs into his old college roommate, Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), and talks to him. That’s when he finds out that Charlie’s entire family were inside one of the airplanes during 9-11. Trying to help Charlie, Alan starts hanging out with him, playing video games for hours on end, which eventually causes problems between Alan and his wife. The moment Alan mentions to Charlie that this isn’t what his family wanted for him, Charlie crashes out and kicks Alan out, becoming isolated. That’s when Alan tries to help Charlie be happy again and, with this help, Charlie manages to overcome the death of his family.

“McFarland U.S.A.” (2015)

From the casting, music and setting, “McFarland U.S.A.” tells more than a sports story. The movie follows Jim White (Kevin Costner) who is moved to one of the poorest cities in the country, McFarland, California.

A couple of days into his new job, he finds the potential of a group of high schoolers in their ability to run. After struggling to convince the principal, Jim funds the school’s track team himself. Meanwhile, Jim starts having trouble at home, as he gets so obsessed with the team that he forgets important dates, such as his daughter’s birthday. To better understand and connect with his runners, Jim goes to work in the fields for a day. There he gains insight into the struggles his runners face as they try to live in the poorest city in the country, helping Jim connect with his runners on a deeper level. This understanding helps the team as they begin to go for competitions and, eventually, they start to win championships year after year.

Watching these incredible stories can help us with boosting our mood in difficult times, but if a movie isn’t enough to boost your mood, remember to talk with someone you trust. This can be a parent, teacher or a friend. Keeping things to yourself without expressing your feelings can cause illness. Remember, there are people that will always care about your mental health. Enjoy these movies. They could change your life and inspire you to try new things