Creativity takes center stage this fall

New students had their first opportunity to experience the performing arts on Eastfield’s campus on Nov. 1 and 2. The performance was held by the Drama and Dance Departments in Building F. The audience settled into their plush, microfiber padded seats, enjoying the atmosphere. The DJ truly understood his audience of enthusiastic patrons, playing tracks like “Tell Me What You Want” and “Nobody’s Perfect,” with favorites like “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” and “Party in the U.S.A.”

“Flowers,” from the musical “Hadestown,” was presented first. Singer and student Elora McLeod achieved greatness. Her elegant voice deepened the audience’s love for the arts.

Elizabeth Alvarez really wowed the audience with her own version of “Ni De Aquíni De Allá.” The fiery dance honored feminine strength. After the dance, Freeman Grant did a monologue from the outstanding play, “I and You,” by Lauren Gunderson. “I and You” follows two high school students, Caroline and Anthony, played by Grant. The students find a way into each other’s lives via an English assignment examining Walt Whitman’s poem “Leaves of Grass.”

Isolation from being homebound due to Caroline’s chronic illness made a twist that Grant delivered at the end. It was truly heartbreaking. Anthony, it turns out, was dead; an imaginary friend who Caroline made up.

The following performance discussed royal families, childhood injuries and high school experiences. The direction was all very unique. The performers moved in the background creating a more animated experience for the audience.

Dancers Stewart and Daniel Garcia have worked hard throughout their dance careers, which was evident in their performance of “No Strings Attached.” The seasoned dancers pulled off brilliant moves in their contemporary dance piece.

Grant portrayed a charismatic con man named Starbuck from “The Rainmaker,” a play written by N. Richard Nash. Starbuck arrives at a drought-stricken rural town, claiming he can bring rain for $100. It was as pleasant to see Grant become the character, then say, “Thank you” and leave.

After Grant concluded his monologue, Benny Rayas danced an appealing solo routine. Rayas said with joy that working on the performing showcase and executing his role was: “Fun and [an] escape from reality. After eight years, I feel back at home with these people.”

Another student said, “Usually, what we do in November is a pop-up, but it’s interesting that we get to work with the acting students to do something new. We get to play a lot more, and it’s really enjoyable to experiment and try new things.”

Performer Gia Alara shared that they found a sense of community through their involvement this year. Alara said, “We work well together as a dance team.”

When asked about the inspiration behind their stories in the play, “Speak Easy, Dance Easy,” one performer said: “I thought of the most visual story I had; something memorable that I could tell well. It was a funny experience from my senior year in musical theater. I’ve told it so many times that I’ve gotten really good at it.” Another performer noted: “It’s easier to tell a story when it’s with friends or family, so I think of stories I’ve shared many times. When I get on stage, it’s something I already remember — I don’t have to rehearse.” She jokingly added: “I just keep thinking Beyoncé! Hopefully, she doesn’t see this interview because I don’t want her coming for me either. Thank you, Beyoncé!” With tons of camaraderie, the cast — with the amazing help from the production staff — created a festive vibe that left a lasting impact on the audiences.