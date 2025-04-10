Students shine in ‘Silent Sky’

From the warmth and simple order of the home set to the grandiose chaos of Harvard, Eastfield Theater Department’s newest production is told by the set and staging as much as it is the words themselves. The department has been hard at work this semester preparing for their spring production “Silent Sky,” a story based on the life of Henrietta Leavitt, a 19th century astronomer whose discoveries paved the way for significant scientific breakthroughs that helped to measure the universe.

Elise Stuart burns with passion as the unconquerable Leavitt, who leaves home to work at Harvard University. In the opening scene, Leavitt argues with her sister Margaret, played by Fantasy Rojas, explaining why she must leave home and family to take off on this grand adventure. With an energy akin to Jo March from “Little Women,” Margaret relents, realizing she can’t stop her sister from chasing the stars. Despite her small size, Rojas’ portrayal of Margaret throughout the play is a commanding one, as she remains home caring for their parents and starting a family of her own.

Once at Harvard, the rest of the cast are introduced, including Peter Shaw, Leavitt’s new boss, portrayed by Corbin Parkerson for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s performances and Ryan Lee for Friday and Saturday’s performances. It’s clear from their awkward but charged start that he may become more than just a coworker. Annie Cannon is a powerhouse of a woman, running the office with authority, challenging the status quo through protests and standing up for women’s right to vote. Cannon is played with such authority by Evelyn Yanes that the audience is left believing everyone else will follow her orders, even off the stage. In contrast, Elise Galliford portrays the compassionate and fun Willamina Fleming, balancing out the stern leadership (or causing it) of Annie, and encouraging Henrietta as she adjusts to working life.

Stuart’s portrayal of Leavitt commands the stage from scene to scene, much like Leavitt commanded life. She chases relentlessly after her dreams, never losing her sense of wonder at the beauty of the universe, writing to her sister to say, “I hope we never invent pictures this perfect, for that would ruin the point.”

The end of the show is especially striking as Yanes’ voice powerfully resonates while the actors move into a beautiful tableau for the epilogue.

The set design is clever in its simplicity, dividing the stage into Leavitt’s home life and her work passions. Director Emily Gray, a theater professor at Eastfield, said that, because this is based on a real person, they were able to draw inspiration from looking at actual photos from the period and of Leavitt herself. Neils Winter’s masterful lighting design enhances key moments and provides a sky full of stars.

The cast is supported by stage manager Angel Ramirez, who was featured in The Et Cetera last month for the dance team. When asked about the two very different roles, Ramirez shared that he loves them both for different reasons. “I love the feeling I get when you are handed the show,” Ramirez said, speaking of how a stage manager takes full responsibility for a show once they reach opening night. He went on to say what is most important to him about theater is the ability to touch someone’s life in a unique way.

“Silent Sky” opens Thursday, April 9, and runs through Saturday April 12, with performances each night beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall (F210). All shows are free and open to the public; no tickets are required.