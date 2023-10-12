The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
ad
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Photo Gallery: Harvesters Sweep Lions

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
October 12, 2023
1012-Volleyball-Moore+%281+of+9%29
Gallery9 Photos
RORY MOORE
Middle Blocker McKenzie Anderson blocks a strike from Mountain View's JaKyra Roberts and Destinee Wells.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team beat the Mountain View Lions today in all three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-20. Eastfield maintains its top spot in the national rankings of the Division III teams in the NJCAA with a record of 27-0 and a conference record of 8-0. The team also maintains a perfect record at home, winning all nine games against visiting teams.

The Harvester Bees will play the Brookhaven Bears in their second-to-last regular season game at 6 p.m. Monday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Kennedy mentions the corporate influence that has seeped into American politics and how it affects smaller companies across the country.
Photo Gallery: RFK Jr. speaks at North Lake
Right side hitter Leslie Torres reaches to block a strike from Cedar Valley with assistance from McKenzie Anderson and McKayla Archer.
Photo Gallery: Harvesters shut out Suns
Nia Jackson, coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, hosts a trivia about LBGTQ+ history in the style of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield hosts pride history event
The Harvester Bees play the Thunderducks in their fifth conference game.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
Sophie Palomino slides to get the ball.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns
More in Photo Galleries
The Harvester Bees play the Suns at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV
Students gather in the Hive for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Photo Gallery: Multicultural Affairs hosts Hispanic Heritage event
Forward Sophie Palomino dribbles the ball beside Natalie Ipina.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer falls to BHC
The Harvester Bees play the Blazers in front of a crowd at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins first conference game
Hayley Torres sprints to take possession of the ball from SWAU.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer earns first win
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball remains undefeated
More in Sports
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Harvester Bees bounce back
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Harvester Bees No. 9 in nation
Middle blocker McKenzie Anderson makes an attack against Southwestern.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball improves to 7-0
Reyna Vargas dashes to take the ball from Crystal Gonzalez.
Harvester Bees stagger in early season
Forward Sophie Palomino clashes with NAU’s Tanya Rivera for possession.
Preview: Harvester Bees start season with fresh faces
About the Contributor
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *