Photo Gallery: Harvesters Sweep Lions

Gallery • 9 Photos RORY MOORE Middle Blocker McKenzie Anderson blocks a strike from Mountain View's JaKyra Roberts and Destinee Wells.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team beat the Mountain View Lions today in all three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-20. Eastfield maintains its top spot in the national rankings of the Division III teams in the NJCAA with a record of 27-0 and a conference record of 8-0. The team also maintains a perfect record at home, winning all nine games against visiting teams.

The Harvester Bees will play the Brookhaven Bears in their second-to-last regular season game at 6 p.m. Monday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.