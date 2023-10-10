The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Photo Gallery: Harvesters shut out Suns

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
October 10, 2023
1010-Volleyball-Moore+%281+of+9%29
Gallery9 Photos
RORY MOORE
Offensive hitter Brenly Walker leaps to serve for Eastfield.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team defeated the Cedar Valley Suns in their second game against them yesterday, winning all three sets with a score of 25-12. Their win has improved their record to 26-0 and 7-0 in conference play with three games left in the regular season. They also maintain an undefeated record of 8-0 at home.

Brenly Walker led the team with eight kills for 10.5 points, while Azoria Davis had seven kills for 7.0 points and Tasmine Maxwell had six kills for 7.0 points.

Assistant coach Anthony Fletcher is happy for the team’s win but does not want it to distract the players from playing their best for the rest of the season.

“Sometimes, when a team is rolling, you know it’s easy to get laid back,” he said. “We haven’t had a loss in the season yet, so you’re like ‘Oh, I’m the best!’ It’s always about getting better every single day, and that one thing we’ve been talking to the ladies about.”

Fletcher believes if the team wants to maintain its momentum going into the end of the regular season, the players must work with each other to play with their best effort.

“The biggest thing is just going to be competing with each other every day in practice,” Fletcher said. “If we get a chance to go to nationals, there’s going to be some really good teams there, teams we haven’t seen all year.”

The Harvester Bees will play the Mountain View Lions at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
