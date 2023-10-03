Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks

Gallery • 11 Photos RORY MOORE Offensive hitter Amber Smart leans to prevent a kill by Richland.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team shutout the Richland Thunderducks yesterday at the Richland Gymnasium in three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 27-25. Eastfield trailed Richland early in the first set before overtaking them as the game progressed and beating them by three points. They outscored them in the second set and narrowly beat them in the third set to win their fifth consecutive conference game and improve their record to 24-0.

Outside hitter Azoria Davis is happy for the team to win, but she admits that Richland made a surprising performance against them.

“They’re definitely a little scrappy and we’re not really used to that,” Davis said. “They were all over the place, they got the ball over and it wasn’t where we expected it to be. Sometimes it was a little confusing because we were in a set position and then all of a sudden, they were in a different spot that we’re used to.”

Davis also thinks that the team should not be overconfident because of its undefeated record.

“Since we have this idea in our head that we’re 24-0 and we’re just kind of cruising, we lose focus,” she said. “We just need to be focused and remember our end goal which is, of course, to get to nationals. People are gonna want to beat us the more we win, so we just have to stay focused.”

The Harvester Bees will play the North Lake Blazers at 6 p.m. Thursday at the North Lake Gymnasium.