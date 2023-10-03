The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
ad
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees sting Thunderducks

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
October 3, 2023
1002-Volleyball-Moore+%282+of+11%29
Gallery11 Photos
RORY MOORE
Offensive hitter Amber Smart leans to prevent a kill by Richland.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team shutout the Richland Thunderducks yesterday at the Richland Gymnasium in three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 27-25. Eastfield trailed Richland early in the first set before overtaking them as the game progressed and beating them by three points. They outscored them in the second set and narrowly beat them in the third set to win their fifth consecutive conference game and improve their record to 24-0.

Outside hitter Azoria Davis is happy for the team to win, but she admits that Richland made a surprising performance against them.

“They’re definitely a little scrappy and we’re not really used to that,” Davis said. “They were all over the place, they got the ball over and it wasn’t where we expected it to be. Sometimes it was a little confusing because we were in a set position and then all of a sudden, they were in a different spot that we’re used to.”

Davis also thinks that the team should not be overconfident because of its undefeated record.

“Since we have this idea in our head that we’re 24-0 and we’re just kind of cruising, we lose focus,” she said. “We just need to be focused and remember our end goal which is, of course, to get to nationals. People are gonna want to beat us the more we win, so we just have to stay focused.”

The Harvester Bees will play the North Lake Blazers at 6 p.m. Thursday at the North Lake Gymnasium.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Nia Jackson, coordinator of Multicultural Affairs, hosts a trivia about LBGTQ+ history in the style of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Photo Gallery: Eastfield hosts pride history event
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
Sophie Palomino slides to get the ball.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns
The Harvester Bees play the Suns at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV
Students gather in the Hive for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Photo Gallery: Multicultural Affairs hosts Hispanic Heritage event
Forward Sophie Palomino dribbles the ball beside Natalie Ipina.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer falls to BHC
More in Photo Galleries
The Harvester Bees play the Blazers in front of a crowd at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins first conference game
Hayley Torres sprints to take possession of the ball from SWAU.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer earns first win
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball remains undefeated
Students gather in the Hive for the Welcome Bash.
Photo Gallery: Students engage at Welcome Bash
Middle blocker McKenzie Anderson makes an attack against Southwestern.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball improves to 7-0
Forward Sophie Palomino clashes with NAU’s Tanya Rivera for possession.
Photo Gallery: EFC loses to NAU 5-1
More in Sports
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Harvester Bees bounce back
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Harvester Bees No. 9 in nation
Reyna Vargas dashes to take the ball from Crystal Gonzalez.
Harvester Bees stagger in early season
Forward Sophie Palomino clashes with NAU’s Tanya Rivera for possession.
Preview: Harvester Bees start season with fresh faces
Stephen Pena and Jose Ramirez console each other.
Eastfield finishes season as World Series runner-up
About the Contributor
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *