Defensive specialist Ava Cole dives to keep the game in regulation.

The top-ranked Harvester Bees Volleyball beat the seventh-ranked Brookhaven Bears 3-0 today at the Eastfield Gymnasium. It was a close game between the teams, with the Bees trailing the Bears a few times before rallying against them to win all three sets with scores of 26-24, 25-18 and 25-23. They remain undefeated after 23 games into the season and are 4-0 in conference play.

The Harvester Bees will play the Richland Thunderducks Monday at 6 p.m. at the Richland Gymnasium.