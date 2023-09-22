Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV

Gallery • 9 Photos RORY MOORE Outside hitter Brenly Walker strikes for Eastfield.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team won its second conference game of the year against the Cedar Valley Suns yesterday at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium, winning all three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-12. With this win, the team continues to be undefeated in its dominant season with 21 wins in a row. Kendall Wilson and Amber Smart were the lead scorers for Eastfield with eight kills, while Carli Banks and Brenly Walker scored the second-most points with seven kills.

The Harvester Bees will play the Mountain View Suns at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mountain View Gymnasium.