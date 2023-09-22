The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
September 22, 2023
RORY MOORE
Outside hitter Brenly Walker strikes for Eastfield.

The Harvester Bees volleyball team won its second conference game of the year against the Cedar Valley Suns yesterday at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium, winning all three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-12. With this win, the team continues to be undefeated in its dominant season with 21 wins in a row. Kendall Wilson and Amber Smart were the lead scorers for Eastfield with eight kills, while Carli Banks and Brenly Walker scored the second-most points with seven kills.

The Harvester Bees will play the Mountain View Suns at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mountain View Gymnasium.
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
