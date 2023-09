Gallery • 10 Photos RORY MOORE Setter Taryn Doiron celebrates with her teammates after scoring.

The Harvester Bees Volleyball team defeated the North Lake Blazers 3-0 yesterday in their first conference game of the season at the Eastfield Gymnasium. They remain undefeated and have improved their record to 20-0.

Brenly Walker led the team with 14 kills for 14.0 points, followed by Azoria Davis with 12 kills for 12.0 points and Tasmine Maxwell with nine kills for 9.5 points.

The Harvester Bees will play the Cedar Valley Suns at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Valley Campus.