The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball remains undefeated

Rory Moore, Photo Editor
September 1, 2023
RORY MOORE
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.

The Harvester Bees Volleyball team beat Southwest Adventist University 3-0 today at the Eastfield Gymnasium to improve its record to 8-0. The team outscored SAU in all three periods to remain undefeated.

Assistant coach Lexus Gerschaw believes the team has been very consistent all season, but she sees

room for improvement.

“I think we have a lot of minor things we can improve on and that’s what we’re training every day in practice for,” she says. “I don’t think there’s one key thing that we need to improve on. I think we just all the way around, we’re continuing to improve.”

Greschaw attributes the momentum that the team has to every player.

“We don’t think we have one player that carries us,” Greschaw says. “I think we’ve all put in a lot of work and we have our own strengths. That’s why we’ve done so well this season because everybody has something to bring.”

The Harvester Bees will play Rose State College today at 4 p.m. inside Eastfield.
About the Contributor
RORY MOORE, Photo Editor
