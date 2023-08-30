Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball improves to 7-0

Gallery • 7 Photos RORY MOORE The Harvester Bees Volleyball team huddles with coach Phil Nickel before their game against Southwestern.

The Harvester Bees Volleyball team defeated Southwestern Christian College 3-0 yesterday in their first home game of the season. They remain undefeated and are ranked ninth in the nation.

Aleyna Gerlack was the leading scorer for Eastfield with 10 kills for 10.0 points.

Head coach Phil Nickel feels enthusiastic about the year for his team.

“It’s been a great start to the season,” he said. “We’re very happy. We’re not satisfied yet, but we’re definitely excited with the way things are going, and we’re working hard to keep improving.”

The Harvester Bees will play Southwest Adventist University at noon Friday at the Eastfield Gymnasium.