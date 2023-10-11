Photo Gallery: RFK Jr. speaks at North Lake

Gallery • 6 Photos RORY MOORE Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy walks on stage inside the North Lake Gymnasium.

The presidential campaign trail for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited North Lake Campus today following his announcement to run as an independent for president. The rally was held inside the North Lake Gymnasium, where Kennedy spoke about his decision to run as an independent, the flaws of the two-party system, his exposure to politics as a child when he traveled abroad with his family and observed his uncle’s presidency, the current issues that are affecting the country and his plans to address those issues if elected.