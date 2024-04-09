Student+government+begins+enforcing+club+policies

By fall 2024, all Dallas College clubs that are not part of a national organization are required to have student government representative. These requirements have been around since December but will be enforced come fall, William Patal, Student Government Association senate chair, said.

“I know as of this academic school year, they’ve been pretty relaxed and not judging too harshly on whether they closed after you have a senator position or not,” Patal said. “That will be changing starting next fall.”

At time of writing, the Dungeons and Dragons Club was disbanded due to the inability to follow new club guidelines. Chelsea Alvarez, former club president and treasurer, spoke on how the group will now operate.

“The thing is now since we are no longer a club per se, we’re free to do our own days,” Alvarez said. They now meet when it’s most convenient for the group, outside of the college’s jurisdiction. said. “We’re free to do our own days, instead of having a tight day of Monday and Wednesday.”

As of now, the D&D club primarily operates by itself on a Discord server. Although the club holds an online presence, few members remain. A new club president has been put in office. Jesus Lopez, the club’s former vice president now leads the group, commented on the situation.

“I don’t think we have more than actually 15 members active,” Lopez said. “A lot of students are not concerned with clubs anymore. I feel that they don’t desire that consensus of human interaction.”

Dallas College’s decision has caused students to turn to the Student Government Association for answers. Patal confirmed that people are being heard, but also clarified who made the call.

“I definitely received frustrations or comments about the new officer position because [of] low members and they can’t spare the time or energy,” Patal said.

“Dallas College made this policy for all SGA and we pretty much work with that.”

Lingering investment for the remaining D&D club pushes their student leaders to fight for reopening. It will be reopened after discussions with the SGA adviser have been made.

“We’re pretty much going to work on reviving the club during the summer,” Chelsea said. “We’re gonna look for Luis and actually talk to him about rendering all semester.” Luis Sanchez is the SGA adviser for Eastfield.