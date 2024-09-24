Events Calendar

The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

“Sign of Recognition” – Claudia Quintero Moseley Art Exhibit
Now – October 4
Eastfield Gallery – F219 (Clair Williams)

Eastfield

“Sign of Recognition” – Claudia Quintero Moseley Art Exhibit

Now – October 4

Eastfield Gallery – F219

Getting Connected – Resource Fair

Sept 25 – 10am-2pm

The Hive

Hispanic Heritage Month Courageous Conversations:

Redefining Traditions in Hispanic Gender Roles and Identities

Sept 26 – 11:30am-1:00pm

S100

Women’s Volleyball vs Dallas College Mountain View

Sept 30 -6:00 pm

P208

SGA Informational Session

Oct. 2 – 11:00am

C135A

Women’s Wellness Mobile Clinic

October 2 – 10am-2pm

October 15-19 – 10am-2pm

Women’s Volleyball vs Dallas College Brookhaven

Oct. 7 – 6:00pm

P208

Women’s Soccer vs Dallas College Cedar Valley

Oct. 8 – 7:00pm

Mesquite Soccer Complex

El Centro vs. Eastfield Spades, Dominos and Uno Tournament

Oct. 9 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

The Hive

Mental Health 101: “Understanding My Emotional,

Psychological and Social Wellbeing”

October 10 – 1:30pm-2:00pm

G102

Women’s Volleyball vs Dallas College North Lake

Oct. 10 – 6:00pm

P208

Women’s Soccer vs Dallas College Brookhaven

Oct. 11 – 6:00pm

Mesquite Soccer Complex

Dallas College Fall Fest

October 11 – 10am-2pm

Performance Hall Lawn

Wellness Wisdom

October 15 – 11am-1pm

The Hive

National Transfer Student Week

October 21 – 11am-3pm

The Hive

Women’s Volleyball vs Dallas College Cedar Valley

Oct. 21 – 6:00pm

P208

